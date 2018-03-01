BACKSTORY: Hotelier Sol Kerzner

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Winston Churchill. I think in many ways he saved the civilised world.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

What is your biggest regret?

Losing my son.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Blow the customer away.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

James Bond.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

In 1975 I missed by a narrow margin acquiring the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

What was your first job?

I was an articled clerk for an accounting firm.

On what occasion do you lie?

I try not to lie. My father taught me that it was about the worst thing one could do, so I don’t believe in lying, no matter how difficult it may be.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I enjoy watching a good TV series with a bowl of biltong.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be an expert on the subject of the deal.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Try to remain calm and just figure out the best way of resolving the problem that is causing the stress.

When and where were you happiest?

I am generally happy, but I’m probably happiest while surrounded by my children and 10 grandchildren.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

I am not sure there is a definition of enough money. Many are satisfied with what they have, while others look for more. I think it is more of an attitude.

What are you reading at the moment?

I tend to prefer reading about current affairs rather than reading books.

Which living person do you most admire?

I admire Bill Clinton, but most of the people I have admired have unfortunately passed.