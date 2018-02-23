Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Col’Cacchio co-founder Michael Terespolsky

23 February 2018 - 08:18

What is your biggest regret?

That I don’t go fishing more often.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I’m currently reading White Trash by Nancy Eisenberg about the 400-year untold history of class in America. The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

My whole family emigrated to North America in the 1980s and I remained in SA.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Santiago, the old fisherman in The Old Man and the Sea.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I always thought it would be cool to be able to play the piano well.

What was your first job?

Selling encyclopedias door to door.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Buying our own head office rather than renting.

Which living person do you most admire?

My wife Kinga. She is an inspiration who has been through many hardships as well as joys — she keeps me balanced.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

I internalise it. Exercise and having a solid sounding board in someone who knows you well and whom you trust.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

If it appears too good to be true it probably is.

When and where were you happiest?

On any fishing trip.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Bastille — a small men’s clothing shop on the corner of Loop and Waterkant streets in Cape Town owned and run by Sylvain. It sells awesome gear from France.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Eating out. I love to explore new restaurants and food, particularly when I travel. I will research restaurants beforehand and seek them out.

On what occasion do you lie?

I’m not a good liar so I try not to lie. If I do, it is generally innocuous and to keep someone from feeling bad or sad.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

St Brandon’s Atoll, in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

