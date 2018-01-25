BACKSTORY: LG’s Cy Kim

We question Cy Kim, MD of LG Electronics SA.

Which living person do you most admire?

Stephen Hawking.

What are you reading at the moment?

A powerful book, Team of Teams by Stanley McChrystal.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Insight and foresight.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Ivato International Airport, Madagascar.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Robert Mugabe. There’s no other person like him in this world. Need I say more?

Is there such a thing as enough money, and, if so, how much is it?

It’s always difficult to say how much money is enough. However, I would like to say that after retirement, I would like to travel overseas with my wife twice a year on business class.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Modesty. Showing off is needed sometimes.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Harry Potter, because my children love him.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

For me, there are three principles:

1. Show sincerity. 2. Have a Plan B in place, just in case the deal fails. 3. Have bold decision-making skills.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

A nice dinner, with a great SA wine.

On what occasion do you lie?

I occasionally lie (wink, wink) when my wife and I are watching a movie, and she asks: "Is she beautiful?" I will say: "She is beautiful, but not more beautiful than you."

What is your biggest indulgence?

I am a huge fan of Korean baseball. I like to spend my time on a Saturday morning watching it. Due to the time difference between SA and Korea I am only able to watch it via the Internet on my mobile phone.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

Over the past 12 months, I haven’t been able to visit the barber shop — I just haven’t been able to get an appointment when I had the time. My wife taught herself how to cut my hair by watching a YouTube video. Now she is the one who does the cutting.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family. For me it’s not material things that are important. I treasure the people in my life — my family, my colleagues and my friends.