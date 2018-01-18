BACKSTORY: SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Mohammed Ali.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

Churchill & Smuts — The Friendship by Richard Steyn. Shantaram by Gregory David Roberts.

What was your first job?

I was a part-time cashier at OK Bazaars.

Which phrase or word do you

most overuse?

I’ll tell you for free ...

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Charles de Gaulle, Paris.

What is your most treasured possession?

I wear a silver bracelet every day with the names of all of my children engraved on the inside.

What is the one investment you wish you had made earlier?

The technology disrupters, all of them.

Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?

Yes — the value of money is defined by its absence, not its abundance, but a lot does make the queues shorter.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Politeness and dress sense.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Lt John Dunbar, in Dances with Wolves.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Say what you want; don’t waste time.

When and where were you happiest?

Working in corporate finance in the late 1980s, being naughty at school, tossing a fishing line in the water at sundown, and watching the Springboks win.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

The sun — the setting sun.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

I don’t deal with stress. I can worry myself into a state! Beer helps, so would a Springbok win. I eat Jelly Tots.

On what occasion do you lie?

To avoid a war, or get the girl — little things like that. The present value of the truth is always more bearable than the deferred consequenceof the lie.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’d love to be a rock star, just for one night, one concert.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA not many people know about.

Kommetjie beach, in the wind — it’ll unhinge you.