Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Deutsche Bank SA chief Muneer Ismail

11 January 2018 - 09:56

We question the CEO and chief country officer of the bank’s South African operation.

What book are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I am reading Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio. Everyone should read Lesson of History by Ariel and Will Durant. A good friend shared this with me and I now find myself constantly looking back and referencing this book. Also, The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor by Howard Marks, the chairman and cofounder of Oaktree Capital.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Kindle (the first one Amazon released … it’s still going).

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"I need your advice here …"

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

JFK, New York City.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I am shocking at spelling.

On what occasion do you lie?

Typically to bring people together.

What is the one investment you wish you had made earlier?

Naspers, like everyone else I’m sure.

What was your first job?

After university, I joined Gold Fields and worked on Kloof Gold Mine as a very green mining engineer.

When and where were you happiest?

On the birth of both my boys: in 2006 when Adam was born, and in 2009 when Zacharia arrived.

What is your biggest indulgence?

A Dictator coffee from Motherland Coffee Company — ingredients: double espresso with condensed milk, cream and choc chips!

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Lunchtime gym workout — when possible.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Warren Buffett.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Overprepare and formulate a strong opinion.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

President Lyndon B Johnson, the 36th president of the US. Johnson was the ultimate lobbyist — getting senate and congress to pass the Civil Rights Bill in 1964. Johnson was sworn in as president in 1963 when Kennedy was assassinated. Imagine the dread.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Batman. He has no super powers — something I can relate to.

BACKSTORY: TymeDigital CEO Sandile Shabalala

We question Sandile Shabalala, CEO of TymeDigital by Commonwealth Bank SA
Money & Investing
1 month ago

BACKSTORY: Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz

We question Herschel Jawitz, CEO of Jawitz Properties
Money & Investing
1 month ago

BACKSTORY: Old Mutual Foundation’s Millicent Maroga

We question Millicent Maroga, head of Old Mutual Foundation
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
BACKSTORY: Deutsche Bank SA chief Muneer Ismail
Money & Investing / Backstory
2.
ANALYSE THIS: GraySwan’s Duncan Theron
Money & Investing / Analyse This
3.
CHECKOUT COUNTER: Unilever closes its ...
Money & Investing / Checkout Counter
4.
SABVEST: A little less mystery, please . . .
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.