BACKSTORY: Altron CEO Mteto Nyati

02 November 2017 - 06:35

We question Mteto Nyati, CEO of Altron.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Thabo Mbeki.

What book are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I’m reading Hit Refresh, by Satya Nadella. The one book everyone should read is Journey of Souls, by Michael Newton

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Drive.

What was your first job?

I worked as an engineer in training at Afrox in Selby, Johannesburg.

What is your biggest regret?

Being out of the country, on an international assignment, when my mother passed on.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

One of my hobbies is genealogy.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Ulusu (tripe).

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about?

Gemelli restaurant in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

What is the one investment you wish you had made earlier?

To travel internationally as a tourist.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

There is — it’s when one has amassed enough for the next generation to live comfortably.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience.

When and where were you happiest?

In 1998, at Carstenhof Clinic, when my daughter Anda Nyati was born.

What is your top tip for handling stress?

Focus on what you can control and execute that flawlessly.

Which living person do you most admire?

Barack Obama.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be a linguist.

