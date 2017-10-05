Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Nando’s CEO Mike Cathie

05 October 2017 - 20:23

We question Mike Cathie, CEO of Nando’s.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or had made earlier?

I didn’t buy Google at US$85/share at the time of its initial public offering. Warren Buffett made the same decision, though, so I’m in good company.

What was your first job?

I was a management trainee at Pick n Pay. It was there that I learnt the very direct correlation between hard work and success.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Acknowledging that I’m feeling stressed has proven useful to me; denial is deadly. I try to find an activity that forces me to focus on something else for at least 30 minutes, like trying to master a challenging piece of music or a tough workout. The iPad is definitely not a stress reliever.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Tunis-Carthage International Airport in Tunisia — the worst loose scrum I’ve ever experienced, and I’ve played a lot of rugby.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

My daughter, Lorelai. She amazes me all the time.

On what occasion do you lie?

Whenever I bring another guitar home. I’m terrified that the day may arrive when my collection is sold for what I told everyone I paid for it.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Exactly right.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I suffer from Gas (gear acquisition syndrome) and struggle to leave music shops without some new piece of kit I believe will miraculously turn me into Jimi Hendrix.

What is your most treasured possession?

I have a 1967 VW Beetle that’s in a constant state of refinement. The best therapy in the world is to go for a drive for a couple of hours without power steering, air conditioning, automatic transmission and so forth. It’s impossible not to smile after that.

What is your biggest regret?

Not meeting Dominique, my wife, a lot earlier in my life. She’s my perfect partner in every way, and strong enough not to indulge my nonsense.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I was an art school dropout. I appreciate the irony of my life, though, as I now work for the company that owns the largest collection of SA art in the world, and I’m constantly exposed to this beauty in our restaurants and at our central kitchen.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I’m reading Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari. I think every African should read Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe and, if you’re in business, Good to Great by Jim Collins.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Leonardo da Vinci — not because I think I’m a genius, but simply because he’s so hard to define. He had a significant effect in diverse fields, from the art world all the way to engineering.

BACKSTORY: Mimecast’s Brandon Bekker

We question Brandon Bekker, MD of Africa and Middle East at Mimecast
Money & Investing
8 days ago

BACK STORY: Experian SA MD Simon Russell

Temperance is overrated, he says — unlike Apple shares when he passed them up back in 2001
Money & Investing
15 days ago

BACKSTORY: Old Mutual Masisizane Fund’s Zizipho Nyanga

We question Zizipho Nyanga, CEO of Old Mutual Masisizane Fund
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BACKSTORY: Nando’s CEO Mike Cathie
Money & Investing / Backstory
2.
ANALYSE THIS: Futuregrowth’s Rhandzo Mukansi
Money & Investing / Analyse This
3.
COMPANY ANALYSIS: Capitec going from strength to ...
Money & Investing
4.
CHECKOUT COUNTER: Coffee flavoured coke?
Money & Investing / Checkout Counter

Related Articles

Sunday Times Top Brands Award winners
News & Insights

ZEENAT MOORAD: Get ready for a chicken fight as Popeyes roosts in SA
Opinion / Shop Talk

Nando's hot but not for takeout
Business

BACKSTORY: Nando's CEO Geoff Whyte
Money & Investing / Backstory

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.