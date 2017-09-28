BACKSTORY: Mimecast’s Brandon Bekker

We question Brandon Bekker, MD of Africa and Middle East at Mimecast.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Buying a property in London.

What was your first job?

Working in IT sales.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Simple: reading and exercise (specifically running).

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Love it or hate it, but Dubai is a wonder of the world, as is a meal at Coya, at Dubai’s Four Seasons Resort.

On what occasion do you lie?

At a traffic light, saying I have no money on me.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Teamwork makes the dream work."

What is your biggest indulgence?

Cars.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Virtues are good, but perhaps meekness or thrift.

What’s your top tip for doing a deal?

Preparation — know all your levers intimately.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Of course there is. Enough to live a good, happy, debt-free life until you pass away.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

I hate the queues at Boston’s Logan Airport, in the US.

What is your biggest regret?

Not having studied further at Oxford when I had the opportunity.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be able to sing.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

In Johannesburg (though not so hidden): the Four Seasons Westcliff, with its stunning views, and Delhi Dharbar, Parkmore, for a great curry. In Cape Town: Vasco da Gama in Green Point for a vibey meal, and More Quarters hotel, Gardens, to stay. In Durban: Bel Punto, Umdloti, for lunch.

Which living person do you most admire?

In sport, Usain Bolt; in business, Warren Buffett; and as a future builder, Elon Musk.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

James Bond.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Being South African, Nelson Mandela.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I am not reading anything at the moment, but I am an avid reader. A recent great, easy and practical read is The Ideal Team Player by Patrick Lencioni.