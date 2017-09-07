BACKSTORY: HMD Global’s Justin Maier

Financial Mail questions Justin Maier, vice-president of HMD Global, Sub-Sahara Africa (licensee of Nokia).

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Naspers at the listing price of R17.50.

Tell us about a hidden gem in Joburg?

Castle Gorge in the Magaliesberg is a great spot for a day hike.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

I have probably been in close to 100 airports and each has its own unique character. Lagos rates as the most trying but it’s definitely getting better.

What was your first job?

I completed varsity and joined Nike SA in February 1996. I spent 50% of my time as an assistant in the finance department and the other 50% counting shoes in the warehouse.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I was an extra in the film Sarafina.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Tintin — adventurous, investigative and humorous.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I am currently reading Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike by Phil Knight. The one book I think everyone should read is Love, Acceptance & Forgiveness by Jerry Cook.

When and where were you happiest?

With my wife and daughters either at the ocean or in the beauty of the bush.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be careful greed doesn’t take over. Integrity is worth more than any financial gain.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Don’t panic, take your head out the sand, focus on taking one step at a time — which will start to give you a sense of accomplishment.

On what occasion do you lie?

When playing Balderdash.

Is there such a thing as "enough money", and if so, how much is it?

Apparently human nature will say no. We need to strive for contentment and often more simplicity in our lives to tackle this one.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Doughnuts.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Get into your beds!" Said at least 20 times a night to our two Jack Russells.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr, Mahatma Gandhi ... in fact, anyone who has fought for justice and righteousness.