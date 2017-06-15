Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Morningstar’s Victoria Reuvers

15 June 2017 - 22:41

We question Victoria Reuvers, director and senior investment consultant at Morningstar.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I did a mechanics course while at university so I could service my car.

What is your biggest regret?

Selling my favourite horse (La Mar) and thinking she was replaceable.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

The ocean.

What was your first job?

As a student I did a lot ... waitressing, tutoring and even being a fairy at kids parties.

What are you reading at the moment? What books should everyone read?

At the moment, Shoe Dog, the story of Phil Knight from Nike. I’ve just finished reading Red Notice and that is a must read!

What’s your biggest indulgence?

Nutella — I devour a jar a week, easily.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Granular. Drives me crazy.

Is there such a thing as "enough money"?

Yes. Enough is when you have the balance of what you need and want and still have time to enjoy and live your life.

What is the most overrated virtue?

Pity.

How do you handle stress? What are your top tips for dealing with stress?

Running. No matter where I am in the world. Absolute stress reliever.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Tigger.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Zanzibar — it was a shocker.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Always leave something on the table/make sure every party gets something they really want.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Bruce Fordyce — Comrades legend.

Tell us about a hidden gem in Jo’burg/Cape Town/Durban that not many people know about?

The new mountain bike trails around Table Mountain National Park and the green belt.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

My first-ever investment was with Foord in 2002 — I wish I had started earlier.

Which living person do you most admire?

David Attenborough.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

That’s easy, my husband Ross. And then horse riding.

What is your most treasured possession?

Max, my small brown bear of a dog.

