BACKSTORY: Verimark’s Michael van Straaten

What is your most treasured possession?

My holiday home in Cape Town.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Setting up Verimark in a big overseas market like the US or Europe.

Which living person do you most admire?

Christo Wiese.

Which phrases do you most overuse?

"Act Now!" and "There’s no easy answer."

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA.

Moda’ Ristorante on Jan Smuts Avenue, Johannesburg.

What’s your biggest indulgence?

Ice-cream and chocolate pudding.

When and where are or were you happiest?

Business-wise I was happiest when the rand was strong, as virtually all Verimark’s products are imported and a strong rand allows for lower selling prices. This benefited sales growth.

What was your first job?

As a student at Stellenbosch I did door-to-door selling during holidays. First full-time job was doing articles at an auditing firm to qualify as a CA.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Superman or the Karate Kid (as a former black belt myself).

What is the most overrated virtue?

Patience. I believe that one should always act now.

Which historical figure do you identify with?

Alvin Eicoff (one of the "godfathers" of direct response television). I have read some of his books and had the privilege of meeting him once.

Is there such a thing as "enough money"?

"Enough money" is a relative concept and depends on the lifestyle you want to maintain. But it is important to realise that having "enough" money does not guarantee happiness.

What are you reading at the moment? What books should everyone read?

I enjoy each issue of Harvard Business Review. Books everyone should read: Lateral Thinking by Edward de Bono and The Power of One by Bryce Courtenay.

Name your eighth wonder of the world.

Dinarobin Resort in Mauritius. No other place allows me to get away from it all.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

My first 13 years, growing up in a small Karoo town (Burgersdorp) where my father was a sheep farmer. That was before I went to high school at Grey College in Bloemfontein.