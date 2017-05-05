BACKSTORY: Steyn City Properties’ Giuseppe Plumari

We question Giuseppe Plumari, CEO of Steyn City Properties.

What’s your most treasured possession?

I have two: my health, because without that you can’t make a difference, and my family.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be able to speak in public with ease and confidence.

Which living person do you most admire?

Warren Buffett, for his philanthropic outlook. He’s made so much money and enjoys his wealth not by hoarding it, but by giving it away to causes that are able to make an impact.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Always leave something on the table to ensure the other party feels they have benefited from conducting business with your organisation and will therefore want to trade with you again.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

My farm, Ukuphila, in the Magaliesberg. I bought the land 20 years ago, when my children were small, so that we would have a place where we could be together as a family without any of the stresses of the city. When we first made it our own, it was a patch of land where we could have a braai and go horse-riding. Over time, we bought more land, then acquired game to fill the space. It’s now grown into a 4,000ha game reserve — one of the only Big Five reserves in Gauteng, and certainly one of the only ones to welcome children. I think that’s what makes it so special — it’s evolved from a sanctuary for my own family to a place where other families can explore together.

What’s your biggest indulgence?

My grandchildren. I love to explore the world through their young eyes. I grab every opportunity to be with them; every spare moment I have is theirs.

When and where are or were you happiest?

I’m happiest in Hout Bay. My family congregates there every December, so I’m surrounded by my wife, children, grandchildren and other members of the extended family.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Get over it.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Madiba, for his willingness to forgive and for his ability to do what was right for his country, even after he had been so badly wronged.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Yes, indeed. Having enough money is when you’re able to meet your basic needs and comforts, and from there be able to spend money on making a difference to the people and communities around you.

What is your biggest regret?

Not going to university.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

The Okavango. Travelling through the Okavango’s pristine, remote areas in a mokoro (traditional canoe) is an intense and magical experience.