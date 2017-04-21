BACKSTORY: PSG wealth manager Ann Mackeurtan

We question Ann Mackeurtan, PSG wealth manager: securities (and first female stockbroker on the JSE).

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I enjoy designing jewellery.

How do you handle stress?

I get away from my desk and take regular walks with my golden retriever, Rupert, and yorkie, Alexander.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Carrot cake.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Asking my daughter-in-law, Cynthia, when am I going to be a grandmother.

What was your first job?

Working for my father during the 1968 market boom.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Frank Martin, played by Jason Statham in The Transporter (1 and 2).

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, in the 1970s.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

There have been a number of stocks I’ve bought for clients and wish I’d remembered to buy for myself afterwards, with Aspen and Naspers being the most notable.

What is your one top tip for doing a deal?

Don’t enter into any deal unless you are comfortable with the decision.

What’s the most overrated virtue?

That’s an interesting question. I believe the classical virtues are very important but are less appreciated these days.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Having been in a long-term relationship with the JSE, there have been a couple. Gold being one, followed by diamonds.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA.

Carrot cake at Melt in Bryanston.

What is your most treasured possession?

A Timlin painting of my grandmother that was featured in a book called The Tales of Old Japan.

When and where were you happiest?

When I was 14, I played golf with my dad on the Royal Johannesburg East course, and had a scratch round. My dad bought everyone in the bar a drink and made them come out onto the veranda to share the achievement with me.

What is your biggest regret?

That I didn’t get down to a scratch handicap.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

It’s my turn for my book club, so I’m speed-reading numerous books at the moment. I’m currently reading Once we were Sisters by Sheila Kohler. And I loved Confessions of a Taoist on Wall Street by David Payne.

Name your eighth wonder of the world.

Walking the cliff paths in Hermanus, watching the waves and whales.