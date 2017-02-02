BACKSTORY: Accenture’s Wayne Hull

We question Wayne Hull, managing director, Accenture Digital — South and sub-Saharan Africa.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Becoming a parent.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Trying to get through life not looking stupid. I think its okay, and even cool, to admit that you don’t know something.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Cigars — particularly Hoyo de Monterrey Epicure no 2.

What was your first job?

When I was 16 I packed boxes at the glass factory where my mom was the national sales director. At 18 I was a waiter. My first professional job after university was at Unilever.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Some people see dead fish, I see sushi.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Make sure that what you are offering solves an important problem.

What is your biggest regret?

Hanging around people who sucked the energy out of me for too long.

Where were you when Nelson Mandela was released from prison?

Nelson Mandela has been an icon in my life, from my first "Free Mandela" participation at university to his passing. I was fortunate to be in the crowds during his inauguration and continue to gain insight when reading his many wise addresses and words.

What are your top tips for dealing with stress?

Be deeply mindful of what adds personal energy to your life, and then make sure that you do more of those things — not less — during the most stressful times.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

I think there is a need to reach a level of financial security in parallel to finding out what it is that you love to do.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

James Bond.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Buying Google stock on day one.

What are you reading at the moment?

Peter Thiel’s Zero to One. Before you die, I would say more important than reading one particular book is knowing what type of books give you the most insight. For me, I would say it’s Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning.

When and where are or were you happiest?

Sitting between my daughters, Jessica and Sabrina.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Early morning on Llandudno beach in Cape Town.