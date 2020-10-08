ANALYSE THIS: Liberty’s Louis Theron

What’s the wisest thing you could tell your 20-year-old self that you didn’t know when you started out?

Everything is not as simple as it seems, so appreciate the different shades of grey that exist.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be and how would you start doing that?

Change people’s willingness to truly listen to each other in a more active manner. In other words, listen to understand what is being said.

Who do you admire in the investment community, and why?

I admire entrepreneurs like Richard Branson, mainly for their ability and business acumen, which challenge the status quo.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Not buying a house sooner and looking for investment properties thereafter.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Buying Sasol shares earlier this year. The luck aspect related to the timing of my purchase — I got in just as the share price started to show signs of recovery.