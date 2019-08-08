ANALYSE THIS: Sasfin’s Nesan Nair

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Amazon. It’s amazin’

Would you buy or rent your primary home?

Buy.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be and how would you start doing that?

Productivity, through education and engagement.

Who do you admire in the investment community, and why?

[Investec’s former CEO] Stephen Koseff. A talented man who started with very little, but whose passion and drive showed us what South Africans can achieve on a global stage.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Not seeing the writing on the wall with Steinhoff.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

PSG. Maybe all of it was luck. A friend suggested I read Jannie Mouton’s autobiography and I ended up buying the shares.

How do you control your emotions when all you want to do is sell or buy a share but you know you shouldn’t?

I sit on my hands, literally. That often calms me down.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Hours and hours on YouTube.

Big Tech or old-fashioned industrial stalwart?

Big Tech, definitely (and luxury cars).

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies?

Nope — I’m still using Visa (and investing in the shares).

SA or offshore?

Offshore.

How much of a portfolio should be for the wildcard picks?

It depends on the investor’s appetite — mine is usually very small.

Art, wine, rare books or cars?

Cars.

Do you cycle?

Just through the TV channels.

If you weren’t a fund manager/analyst, what would your dream job be?

A maths teacher.