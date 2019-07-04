ANALYSE THIS: Paul Chakaduka

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Cassava Smartech. It’s a diversified smart tech group that is finding its way across Africa providing integrated smart tech solutions to communities that were previously excluded. The digital disruptor will simplify the lives of rural communities. The management team has traversed the continent and understands the dynamics of doing business in Africa.

What’s the wisest thing you could tell your 20-year-old self that you didn’t know when you started out?

There is enough time to make mistakes and bounce back — do not overcomplicate and overthink life.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Fast reading. I wish I could speed-read and get through documents in a flash.

What was your first job? And how much were you paid?

My parents had a small chicken business. I did door-to-door sales on cash and credit. A fitting title would have been "sales & debt collection" — big title for an eight-year-old. My brother and I received Z$2 if we hit the weekly sales targets.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be and how would you start doing that?

The education system needs an overhaul. The curriculum does not equip pupils with the skills they will need to make it in the 21st century. The government needs to build more schools and make it its business to train future teachers that will flow into the schools. Make teaching attractive again.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

I bought Transaction Capital at R6 a share — a recommendation by a former colleague.

Who do you admire in the investment community, and why?

Kundayi Munzara, a highly knowledgeable and humble individual who has moved mountains in the property investment community. We tend to celebrate individuals who have run their course, but I believe we should shine the light on individuals who are still running and setting the pace for the future.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

I bought a "cheap" apartment in a good location. I thought I could patch it up and spin it off for a quick buck. I managed to sell it off at a loss after eight months of work and a big hole in my bank account.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Splashed wheelbarrow loads of roubles on a case of Russian vodka. I have one bottle left to show for it.

Big Tech or old-fashioned industrial stalwart?

Big Tech. All businesses that are relevant today and will be relevant in future are tech companies.

SA or offshore?

Offshore, but not the US markets. The smart money is making its way into emerging markets (EM) now after close to a decade of strong growth in the US. The US market looks overdone, and yields on US treasuries do not make for good reading. The crosswinds that SA is facing now will leave her behind in the next phase of EM investments.

How much of a portfolio should be for the wildcard picks?

I guess this depends on age and all those other good factors one needs to consider. I would say 5%-10% of your portfolio.

Art, wine, rare books or cars?

Art. The mystery of art makes it attractive. Wine I would consume, books should not be rare, and I am not into cars.

Do you cycle?

Not at all.

If you weren’t a trader, what would your dream job be?

Chicken farmer. It’s a very rewarding business if well managed.