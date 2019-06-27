ANALYSE THIS: FNB’s Chantal Marx

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Hopefully my holding period will be very long. Mr Price. I can see it still doing its thing 100 years from now.

What’s the wisest thing you could tell your 20-year-old self that you didn’t know when you started out?

Everything is not about you. Don’t take things so personally. Actually I still need to hear this sometimes.

What was your first job? And can you remember how much you were paid?

My holiday job in high school was working as a receptionist at my dad’s practice for R50 a day.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be and how would you start doing that?

Restoring the trust deficit between government, business and society. It’s the only way to restore confidence (business, investor and consumer) to boost economic growth. We need common goals — I think this is what the president was trying to do by putting forward the five goals for the next decade.

Who do you admire in the investment community, and why?

Locally, I am a huge fan of Bright Khumalo. He is young, super smart, driven, health-conscious and super interesting. He is also one of the funniest people I have ever met.

Facebook, Twitter or Instagram?