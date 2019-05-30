BACKSTORY: Absa’s Faisal Mkhize

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Understanding the commercials of the deal and the deal-breaker for the client/other party.

What was your first job?

Banker trainee in 1996 at Allied Bank (now part of Absa) in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.

How much was your first pay cheque and how did you spend it?

R2,000. I started a savings account.

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Start a property portfolio mindset early.

Tell us about a gem in SA that not many people know about?

Manjra’s Restaurant (in Parlock, Durban) for the best breyani in SA.

What are you reading at the moment?

Everything is Negotiable, by Gavin Kennedy.

Which living person do you most admire?

Barack Obama.

Which phrase do you most overuse?

"It is your gift."

Your favourite hero of fiction?

Frank Lucas in American Gangster.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I’m deeply spiritual.

How would you set about fixing SA’s job crisis?

Entrepreneurship in schools as a foundation to promote job creation.

How satisfied are you with how our democracy has shaped up since 1994?

Relatively satisfied, but I strongly believe that people have been disappointed with politicians and the scandals that we have come to know about recently through the state capture inquiry.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

More property acquisition.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Cars.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and if so, how much is it?

Yes, clearing R10m annually is enough to invest for the future and have a positive impact on other people.

When and where were you happiest?

In 2017 when my mother was alive and in good health, enjoying her children; and a good day on the golf course.

How do you deal with stress?

Taking walks in the neighbourhood, playing golf and meditating.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Seeing young people helpless in the streets and exposed to substance abuse.

What is your most useless skill or party trick?

Running.

On what occasion do you lie?

I can’t actually remember.

What luxury item would you take to a desert island item with you?

A watch.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My mom.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Dancing.

What is your most treasured possession?

Being calm under pressure and being comfortable in my own skin.