ANALYSE THIS: Austen Morris Associates’ Ian Edwards

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

LVMH, because luxury never goes out of fashion. It is a well-managed business with famous, exclusive and desirable brands such as Dom Perignon and Louis Vuitton, which seem to consistently rise in value.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? Why?

No, never have or will. I believe it’s a worrying sign when people who know very little about investing are all of a sudden telling you what to buy and how they have made these extravagant returns. You are now relying on manufactured hype for a return.

What was your first job?

I worked through university, where my first salaried job was managing a popular steak restaurant. As a young man, this was a move from the frying pan into the fire (excuse the pun) and I learnt early on about people dynamics and managing pressure.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Having the endurance to compete in Ironman events or climb the seven summits. The mental strength and discipline required to train for and compete in these kinds of challenges would encourage significant personal learning.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would tackle corruption; it is crippling the country and is the source of much of our problems.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

A plot of land for development in a high-end estate. We intended to build our home on it but due to pressures of work because of a promotion, we decided to rather buy. Markets turned and since then property and land prices have declined.

What’s your favourite song?

Thanks to my family, I am a firm fan of Queen. The song Who Wants to Live Forever is a top favourite.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I believe life is about experiences, I would tell my early-20s self to do some more travelling and that work can wait.

On what occasion do you lie?

When my trainer asks me: "How was the eating this week?"

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

Mexico. We stayed 45 minutes from Cancún and it was paradise. People were exceptionally welcoming and customer service was excellent. The beaches were so white that you needed sunglasses from sunrise to sunset.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Apple. I like the accessibility across multiple devices.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My tech toys and devices. I love experiencing new means of engaging with tech.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

The Northern Lights.