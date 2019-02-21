ANALYSE THIS: Afrifocus Securities’ Malcolm Riley

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Individual stock selection is highly risky. But if I didn’t have a choice for diversification, I would pick Attacq, as the Waterfall development has great potential. At this stage of the interest rate cycle (flattening), I prefer fixed income or other hybrids of fixed income, such as property stocks.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Catch a train from Prague to Munich, stopping along the way for sightseeing and ending up at Oktoberfest.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Prophecy.

What was your first job?

Initially I worked part-time as a waiter serving Greek cuisine. Temp work allowed me to focus on my finance and investment studies.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Eliminate the digital divide.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

SAB, before the offer by AB InBev. The stock was cheap on a relative basis and fortunately AB InBev offered a premium price.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

Cash it in and catch a flight with my mom to visit my nephew and niece for the first time in Sydney, then start an angel investing firm in SA with a focus on the fourth industrial revolution.

What’s your favourite song?

Wonderwall by Oasis.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I play poker.

What was your last purchase?

Lamb chops for the Sunday braai.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

R5,000 — I started saving and bought myself some new work clothes for the next big role.

Worst investment you’ve made?

MTN — the Nigerian fine was completely unforeseen.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Nokia is making a comeback.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

Not any more. I used to speculate on bitcoin, made some good profit until it became increasingly regulated, then I disposed of it and never looked back. In my view, the intrinsic value was nonexistent.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My mountain-climbing gear was pricey but the opportunity to explore amazing mountainous places in SA made it well worth it.