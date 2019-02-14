ANALYSE THIS: Absa’s Tsitsi Hatendi-Matika

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I would invest in a start-up company that creates innovative solutions in water and sanitation. We have seen in the past few years how climate change — drought, El Niño, La Niña and other weather phenomena — affects the world, and African economies in particular. We need clever solutions for that.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I wish I was more tech savvy, with a natural aptitude for computer science and coding. There is so much one can do with that skills set, and the jobs of the future will be more technology based.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

The education system.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

I bought an issue of Destiny Magazine in 2015 for under R30, and it changed my life. It contained information about a competition for which the prize was fully funded MBA study for two years at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business. I entered, and became the first recipient. The scholarship had no strings attached and it allowed me to drive my career in a different direction.

What’s your favourite song?

I have lots of favourite songs but the first that comes to mind is Swim Good by Frank Ocean.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

I would put 25% into a diversified income-generating property portfolio to create some protection from cyclicality and for currency protection. Then I would invest 25% in high-quality equities with good dividend yields across the globe. Another 25% would go to low-risk assets that focus on capital preservation. The remaining 25% I would use for my passion projects, particularly the education of young women in poor communities on the continent.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

The first flat I bought. Two years after buying it, structural problems were so serious I sold it at a loss. If you adjust for inflation, those units still sell at similar levels. That is dismal for a property investment, especially when one looks at the capital appreciation of some of the complexes in the same area.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would have gone to work overseas when I was much younger, and tried different things earlier in life — even just for a year or two. The deeper I have become rooted in my career, the harder it has been to just leave everything behind and start again somewhere else.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

Funnily enough, I recently found the first pay cheque I ever got, printed from a payroll system. It was for R3,374.70. This was in 2007. I think I paid rent with the bulk of it and spent the rest on living expenses. There was no wriggle room for me to splurge at the time.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

Jamaica. I went there for my 30th birthday with family and friends, and had the best holiday so far.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

No. Though I endorse blockchain and the logic behind cryptocurrencies, I am not comfortable enough to actually put my money there yet.