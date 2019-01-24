ANALYSE THIS: Avior Capital’s Warwick Bam

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Discovery. It understands millennials and incorporates big data into its business model. I believe data science could uncover solutions to some of the world’s most complex health and social problems.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

The working world has refined my appreciation for knowledge. In hindsight I would have used my time more wisely at school and varsity.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Advanced computer programming skills. The world of quantum computing and artificial intelligence is upon us and we need to adapt with it.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

The education system and lack of family support structure. Education is still the key to emancipation and the future workforce requires continuous learning to remain relevant. Technology is removing the barriers to education, now we need to develop a supportive home culture to nurture a strong work ethic.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Purchasing our family home. The value of a home goes beyond pure financial worth. Our home provides the peace and quiet needed to recharge after work.

What’s your favourite song?

Martin Page: In the House of Stone and Light

On what occasion do you lie?

I used to believe in the merit of protecting children from the realities of the world using white lies. Since having children of my own, my idea of protection has changed — knowing the truth is the most powerful protection available. We do, however, hold on to the magical powers of fairies, Santa Claus and the Easter bunny.

What was your last purchase?

Coffee at Kirstenbosch followed by a walk in the gardens, our favourite Sunday excursion.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype?

Venice. The floating city’s construction is beyond belief and every corner of it is overwhelmingly beautiful.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Thinking Tongaat Hulett was cheap at R100 in 2018. It’s now at R51.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

About R8,000. I recall spending R4,000 on rent, so with the little I had left after food and fuel I enjoyed the nightlife in Joburg.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Caye Caulker in Belize.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Playing golf on the world’s best courses.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

No. Cryptocurrencies have limited worth unless they become common tender. Banks may find elements of blockchain useful in system design, but financial markets are complex with multiple limitations. The use of a single global currency would reduce the markets’ ability to self-correct and create systemic risk. Trust is fragile and cryptocurrencies have a lot to prove before replacing any of our existing banking systems.