ANALYSE THIS: Terebinth Capital’s Nomathibana Matshoba

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Growthpoint Properties — a well-diversified, quality portfolio with relatively attractive forward yield and growth prospects.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Speed reading. There’s so much data to go through and not enough hours in the day.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Effective dialogue. I think as a country we are just not listening to each other’s grievances and that is why we continue to face the same old issues and challenges, particularly from a social aspect.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Purchasing my unit one year after varsity. Because I bought just as property prices were starting to increase in Cape Town, I’ve benefited from the rise.

What’s your favourite song?

It changes all the time. Right now, I’m enjoying Emakhaya by Mlindo the Vocalist.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I need to exaggerate or sensationalise a story. My nieces and nephews are usually easy targets for these versions.

What is your most treasured possession?

My phone, which gives me access to my work and personal mail, Bloomberg, WhatsApp, Twitter, online news, and so on. So I always have access to news and am able to communicate.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Touring the ancient Christian churches in Ethiopia is next on my list.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Buying African Bank shares so close to when the company collapsed.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

R5,000. I used it to get a laptop.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype?

New Orleans — such a vibe!

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

No. I cannot own something I cannot value.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Wine collecting. I like the culture and art behind winemaking.