ANALYSE THIS: RMB’s Gordon Kerr

We analyse Gordon Kerr, fixed income trader at RMB

13 December 2018 - 14:24
Gordon Kerr. Picture: SUPPLIED
If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Discovery.

Which talent would you most like to have?

The ability to speak multiple languages fluently.

What was your first job?

Product analyst at Standard Bank.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Root out corruption at state-owned enterprises, make quality health care available to all people, and improve the primary and high school education system.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Getting a university education.

What’s your favourite song?

The Suburbs by Arcade Fire.

On what occasion do you lie?

Trying to get my toddler to play outside by telling him the Amazon Fire is not working.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Work shirts from TM Lewin.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype?

Paris.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Selling Capitec Bank shares at R36 a share.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

R10,000. Paid the rent, paid the car, bought some food.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

No. There are simpler ways to gain access to risk premium, and I’m comfortable using US dollars to buy things.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

Nothing. Every path I have taken has led me to where I’m meant to be.

