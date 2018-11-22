ANALYSE THIS: Mergence Investment Managers’ Sumaya Aziz

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I wouldn’t invest in just one company. The sectors I would invest in would be education, biotechnology, renewable energy and infrastructure, in no particular order.

Which talent would you most like to have?

If you work hard enough, there isn’t anything you wouldn’t be able to achieve. That said, I would love to play piano, or to have done ballet.

What was your first job?

While I studied at university, I was an English and maths tutor for school kids.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

The education system. If we set out to implement meaningful long-term solutions within education, we would be well on our way to reducing unemployment and eradicating poverty. No quick fixes here, unfortunately.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Saving from a young age and continuing to maintain the habit. That, and my Tommy Hilfiger trench coat.

What’s your favourite song?

I don’t have a favourite, though Into You by Dead by Sunrise is on repeat at the moment.

On what occasion do you lie?

To my doctor, or anyone else, when asked if I’m getting enough protein (I’m vegetarian and don’t eat eggs).

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Rafting the Grand Canyon.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

R15,000 as an intern — I bought gifts and treated my loved ones to dinner.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Not investing in Capitec. As part of an assignment at university, we had to make stock recommendations. I remember we had a "Buy" recommendation and the share was trading at R55 at the time …

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Apple. The company offers superior products with seamless integration that’s part of a closed ecosystem. I also really appreciate the design aesthetics.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

Italy — the arts and culture, coffee and food.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

No — as an asset class, I don’t know what the fundamental drivers are when valuing bitcoin. But there may be value in the potential that blockchain technology has to offer.

What is your most treasured possession?

My pair of Saucony running shoes.