ANALYSE THIS: PSG’s Dirk Jooste

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

As a single investment, I would choose Brookfield Asset Management, a global and well-diversified real asset manager. It has strong and aligned stewardship in place and the potential to compound for many years.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’m an enthusiastic guitar player but have always found my singing talents a bit lacking.

What was your first job?

For pocket money during high school I would do the odd wood-sanding job at a family friend’s antique furniture restoration shop.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

I was quite lucky with an investment in Naspers shortly after joining the industry in 2006.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

Pay off my debts and allocate the rest to foundations that further education.

What’s your favourite song?

There are quite a few but Weezer’s Say It Ain’t So stands out as a song I’ve never been able to grow tired of. I think it’s the weird mash-up of reggae and rock ’n’ roll that’s made it so enduring.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I proclaim that we will braai in 30 minutes.

What was your last purchase?

In terms of an item of some significance, I think it was a Kindle.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Occasionally I treat myself to having a large quantity of kameeldoring wood delivered to my house. It’s a great extravagance to be generous with the fireplace and braai and not worry about wood.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

African Bank, shortly after the final rights issue.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

No. I think it’s ultra-speculative and it seems that the supply of cryptocurrencies is essentially unlimited, looking at the rate at which new ones are created. This would make me quite scared from an investment and store-of-value point of view.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

We don’t make nearly enough hype about the Garden Route. Holidays there have always exceeded expectations — it’s simply world-class.