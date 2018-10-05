ANALYSE THIS: Absa Wealth’s Bongani Khulu

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

As a general rule, I invest only in companies and sectors I understand and that tap into my love, curiosity and knowledge of data-driven solutions and technology. I would invest in Zipline, a Silicon Valley-based robotics company that has the fastest commercial delivery drone on earth.

It specialises in delivering life-saving medicines in remote parts of the planet. Its first partnership in Africa is with the government of Rwanda to deliver blood and immunisation medicines to remote regional hospitals.

Which talent would you most like to have?

"Talent fuelled by character is a powerful gift from God," Ray McCauley says. I wish I had the power to teleport anywhere in the world; 24 hours in a day sometimes just isn’t enough.

What was your first job?

Working at my grandfather’s general dealer store during the school holidays when I was 10. I worked the till (good with numbers), packed stock and cleaned. My first paying job was as a junior lecturer in applied mathematics and statistics, while studying, and later I moved to FNB as an actuarial analyst.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Fight against youth drug abuse. I have seen how it is destroying families and the future of our country.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

My education — I am responsible for driving the best return on that investment.

What’s your favourite song?

New Wine by Hillsong and any song by Kwesta.

On what occasion do you lie?

I think I lie mostly to myself? I try not to lie to others as it’s difficult to remember lies you’ve told.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Travelling to space — it would be an awesome experience to see Earth from there.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

I earned R2,400 as a junior lecturer in 2005. I paid my rent and bought groceries.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

Yes (as a birthday gift from a friend). Personally I wouldn’t buy for myself. I do think, though, that blockchain technology will be a game-changer with the ability to disrupt multiple industries.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

Kilimanjaro and Ngorongoro Crater in Tanzania.