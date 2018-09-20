ANALYSE THIS: Investment analyst Tlotliso Phakisi

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Combined Motor Holdings.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would love to play the saxophone.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

With hindsight, the one thing I would have done is accept that it is impossible to make everyone happy — not everyone will like you and you will not like everyone.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

Pay off my mortgage, then allocate the remainder in the following way: invest 50% for myself, 30% equal split between my parents and 20% to various charity organisations and philanthropic activities.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype?

It will have to be Cape Town. I’m sure other Joburgers like me will agree that nothing beats driving on pothole-free roads and not having to deal with unruly taxis. It’s beautiful and refreshing.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Investing early in my own financial literacy. It is by far the best investment I have ever made and I am already starting to see the returns. I couldn’t agree more with Benjamin Franklin’s quote that "an investment in knowledge pays the best interest".

What’s your favourite song?

I have so many it’s hard to just pick one, but currently I really like Fela in Versace by AKA.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No. My understanding of cryptocurrencies is quite basic, so I don’t think I will own any until I fully comprehend them.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Saving instead of investing during my early teen years. The intention was good, but I wish I had known then what I know now.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Apple. It’s timeless — I got away with using my iPhone 4s for five years without ever feeling out of place.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I tell my friend his cooking is better than it really is.

What is your most treasured possession?

My dad’s old vinyl records. I haven’t listened to any of them yet, but my intention is to one day buy a vintage vinyl player and binge.

What is your greatest extravagance?

PlayStation games, which I hardly ever get a moment to play.