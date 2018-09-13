ANALYSE THIS: Momentum Securities’ Francois Strydom
We analyse portfolio manager at Momentum Securities Francois Strydom
If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?
I would recommend any payment network or mobile wallet provider, especially those focusing on decentralising administration and providing high-integrity digital payments systems. This does not include cryptocurrencies.
Which talent would you most like to have?
I would like to be able to swim, cycle and run like professional triathlete Matt Trautman.
If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?
I would fix the quality of education for all South Africans.
If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?
I would probably contemplate that Montblanc. I would then most likely have to negotiate with my wife — who would insist on finding the owner — to spend a small portion of it. However, I can’t help but appreciate that $100m could change schools, churches and environmental organisations. If I kept the money, I would ensure my children received the best education.
If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?
I would like to have realised earlier that you do not always have to please everyone.
What’s the best investment you’ve made?
I have opened up a tax-free savings account for my children. Imagine all those years of compounded tax-free returns.
What’s your favourite song?
Ghosts that we Knew, by Mumford & Sons.
Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?
No. "Not until the day I can pay my taxes with it." — Philip Sprules
What is your greatest extravagance?
Golf. Not necessarily the financial extravagance, but the time is precious.
Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.
Pangaea in Singapore. It’s an incredible nightclub that we only gained access to because we were hosted by a client.
What was your last purchase?
An Uber ride to the office.
On what occasion do you lie?
When I should have paid attention to my wife — I then have to hold on to the last words I paid attention to and go with it.
