ANALYSE THIS: Momentum Securities’ Francois Strydom

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I would recommend any payment network or mobile wallet provider, especially those focusing on decentralising administration and providing high-integrity digital payments systems. This does not include cryptocurrencies.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would like to be able to swim, cycle and run like professional triathlete Matt Trautman.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would fix the quality of education for all South Africans.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

I would probably contemplate that Montblanc. I would then most likely have to negotiate with my wife — who would insist on finding the owner — to spend a small portion of it. However, I can’t help but appreciate that $100m could change schools, churches and environmental organisations. If I kept the money, I would ensure my children received the best education.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would like to have realised earlier that you do not always have to please everyone.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

I have opened up a tax-free savings account for my children. Imagine all those years of compounded tax-free returns.

What’s your favourite song?

Ghosts that we Knew, by Mumford & Sons.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No. "Not until the day I can pay my taxes with it." — Philip Sprules

What is your greatest extravagance?

Golf. Not necessarily the financial extravagance, but the time is precious.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

Pangaea in Singapore. It’s an incredible nightclub that we only gained access to because we were hosted by a client.

What was your last purchase?

An Uber ride to the office.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I should have paid attention to my wife — I then have to hold on to the last words I paid attention to and go with it.