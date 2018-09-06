ANALYSE THIS: INN8’s Caroline Naylor-Renn

If someone brought you R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I would never invest all that money in just one company. What would it do for my well-diversified asset allocation?

Which talent would you most like to have?

The ability to drink all night and wake up without a hangover.

What was your first job?

An administrator in an independent financial adviser’s office in Kings Cross, London.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Water for Cape Town.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

Wearing a rah-rah skirt in the 1980s.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Old Mutual Ltd on the London Stock Exchange, bought at 87p in 2009 and sold at 250p this year.

What is your greatest extravagance?

A pair of designer shoes by Sophia Webster.

What’s your favourite song?

Stevie Wonder’s Sir Duke.

What was your last purchase?

A shower cap from Clicks.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No, all my spare money is being spent on my new house build.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

£958, I paid my rent and bought my travelcard for the London underground.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

A drone that flew away within three days and never came back.

On what occasion do you lie?

My birthday.