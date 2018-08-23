ANALYSE THIS: Investec analyst Nkateko Mathonsi

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

BHP — mainly for copper exposure in less volatile jurisdictions.

Which talent would you most like to have?

The ability to make people laugh hysterically, relax and see through the smoke.

What was your first job?

Apart from selling confectionery in primary school, I did vacation work in Koffiefontein Mine in the Northern Cape. I collected and analysed diamond processing samples.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

I would pray the true owner is never found, and invest 80% in viable projects in Africa that have tangible social impact. I’d buy a houseboat and sail from island to island.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

It was about R2,000. I may have bought my first flight ticket, for the trip back to the University of Cape Town, and I shopped with the remainder.

What’s your favourite song?

Exihundleni xa Mikhongelo (Secret Place of Prayer), a Tsonga gospel song I grew up listening to. My grandmother sang it day and night — one of my fondest memories of the woman who shaped my life.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Studying for an MSc and MBA, which gave me a good base to transition from the technical to the financial sector.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No — I don’t quite understand it. I’m sticking with physical gold for now.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I have stage fright, I tell myself all sorts of good things, to pump me up until I believe I’m the best thing since vanilla Coke …

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Apple — I’m a big fan of Steve Jobs’ story and have remained loyal to the brand. And it works.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

To summit Mount Kilimanjaro, run the Safaricom Marathon, go gorilla trekking in Uganda, and see as many islands as possible.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

I bought Steinhoff on my personal account at R3.30 and did not get out three weeks ago when it shot up to R3.60.

What was your last purchase?

Shoes — I’m a girly girl.

What is your most treasured possession?

LP records that my late father use to play when I was young.