ANALYSE THIS: Investec Life actuary Sinenhlanhla Nzama

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Tesla. I believe in Elon Musk’s leadership, which fuses incredible forward thinking with the pursuit of a positive impact on mankind.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Being artistic.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would buy property much earlier than I did.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

Try to find the rightful owner ... Otherwise I would use half of it for basic needs in my community back in eNtabamhlophe in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands. My people still need clean running water, sanitation and decent playgrounds. I would use the other half to support subsistence and small-scale farmers in the area, to stimulate the local economy.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

About R16,500, which was a lot for a 22-year-old back then. I mostly paid rent and a loan I took out for the deposit, the rest went into a monthly train ticket, food and some booze.

What’s your favourite song?

Currently it’s God on the Mountain by Lynda Randle.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Financing the tertiary education of my cousins. The benefits to my family are exponential, both financially and socially.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

Yes, a bit of bitcoin and ethereum, which I haven’t checked since early last year. Let’s just say it makes a good braai conversation.

On what occasion do you lie?

I believe the truth sets you free. If I were to intentionally lie it would probably be to save someone’s life.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

LG. I went for value.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

Thailand.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

Technically it’s not an investment, but buying my sports car.