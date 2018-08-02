ANALYSE THIS: Renaissance Capital’s Kabelo Moshesha

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

We can rule out mining companies. I’ve been working as a metals and mining analyst for more than three years now. What I’ve found is that most mining companies find it difficult to create value over the long term.

Which talent would you most like to have?

A photographic memory.

What was your first job?

I worked as a waiter in a pub in Springs.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

Cash it in. Give 100% to a fund manager for a few years. I would then commit myself to donating 50% of the returns to charitable organisations and 50% I would use to travel the world with my wife. After having travelled for a few years, I would invest 100% of the funds into existing opportunities.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

Post-qualification, it was about R11,000. In line with my culture, this was offered to my uncle. He decided on how much he would take. I then spent the rest on formal clothing and other household items that I needed.

What’s your favourite song?

A recent favourite is Last Days Fam’s Future Glory.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Investing the most precious commodity — time — in getting a professional qualification that gave me access to what is now my passion.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No. Blockchain is likely to thrive but as for the current cryptocurrencies, I am not sure.

What was your last purchase?

I changed cars in January from a BMW 3 series, which was a childhood dream, to a more practical VW Golf 1.0 Tsi.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Samsung or most phones on the Android operating system. I enjoy the flexibility, lack of restrictions within applications and expandable memory.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

New York. The culture, infrastructure and social scene were more than I had expected.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

Not investing in the market sooner.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My cellphone. I probably could have gone for an older model, but I chose to get the latest and largest version of the device.