ANALYSE THIS: Noah Capital’s René Hochreiter

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Tencent.

Which talent would you most like to have?

An IQ of 190.

What was your first-ever job?

I worked as a project geologist at AngloPlat’s Mogalakwena mine.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would change the pass rate for school exams to 65%.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

Buy more Tencent stock.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

Nothing.

What’s your favourite song?

The Sound of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel.

What was your last purchase?

A beanie for the cold highveld winter.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

My family and friends.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

R300 — I bought a Windsurfer.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No. It has no net present value.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Uganda, to see the pittas in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Unit trusts purchased in the big three investment managers in SA in 1995. Twenty years later I barely got out what I put in.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

The summit of the Matterhorn in Switzerland.

What is your greatest extravagance?

A villa at Villas Valriche in Mauritius.

What is your most treasured possession?

My daughters.