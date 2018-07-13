ANALYSE THIS: Prescient Securities’ Muneer Ahmed

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

A small cap IT company called Alviva — my preferred pick of the stocks I currently cover. Alviva has a lot going for it: a strong management team and good capital allocation, and it’s looking really cheap. It is out of favour because a large part of its business is in distribution, but distribution can be a money-spinner when it’s done well. Services also make up a large part of the group.

Which talent would you most like to have?

The ability to hit a par round on the golf course. I am nowhere close to that.

What was your first job?

During my vacations, I worked at a small accounting firm close to home. The little money I earned went a long way for a student.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Education. An inclusive education system — from primary to tertiary level — has the ability to truly set SA free from the shackles of the past. #FeesMustFall.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

I think it was something like R150 a day for vacation work. My younger self (not that I’m old now) probably spent it on things I didn’t need.

What was your most recent purchase?

A tall Seattle cappuccino at an exorbitant R29.50. It’s a crucial ingredient for a productive day at work.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

The best is yet to come — I am still searching for my "ten bagger".

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No. It just doesn’t make sense to me.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Investing in Brait at R150 a share has been a shocker.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

Zanzibar. It’s the best honeymoon destination you could ask for. San Francisco is right up there too.

What is your greatest extravagance?

There is no such thing as extravagance, only preference. Mine would be golf and travelling.

On what occasion do you lie?

My justifications for not going to the gym are often just lies I tell myself.