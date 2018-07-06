ANALYSE THIS: Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s Nkcubeko Mbambisa

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

It has to be Naspers — it has been a consistent top performer for a long time, both in terms of capital growth and dividend returns. Naspers would also give me exposure to Tencent — the most exciting tech company at the moment. Its full potential not yet realised, there is great opportunity for asset and capital growth there.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Honestly, I think I would have loved a singing voice — not necessarily for a career, but just to be able to pull a note or two in the shower.

What was your first job?

Back in varsity, I had a job distributing condoms for the university’s HIV/Aids unit. Basically, I had to make sure all the student residences were stocked with condoms. This included actually packing condoms in the dispensers in all bathrooms.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

The mentality of South Africans. We urgently need a mind shift away from this separatist approach to one of unity and working towards collaborative positive outcomes. Without this, SA will disintegrate and degenerate.

What’s your favourite song?

Right now, it’s "Sthandwa", by Blaq Diamond, two young brilliant vocalists. Try them out, please. On the popular artists, it’s "Jika", from AKA’s latest album.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Sneakers.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Educating myself.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No, I do not understand the nature of these instruments. I don’t know if they are asset backed. How do you really value such instruments?

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Buying cars and renting an expensive beach apartment — all unnecessary expenses. You get nothing out either, you just keep paying into a bottomless hole.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

It has to be a Hong Kong, especially if David Guetta tours there — then I’m going.

What was your last purchase?

Four kitchen bar stools for my house. I was brave to get all four at the same time.

On what occasion do you lie?

Any time I get a nonbusiness voice call on my mobile phone. I prefer to text and totally hate voice calls, so I always find a way to get people to drop the call within 10 seconds, or I just ignore the call and text an excuse.