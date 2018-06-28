ANALYSE THIS: Sasfin’s Veenesh Dhayalam

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I believe investing this amount in a single counter can be considered irresponsible, and would rather invest in a smart beta-type fund. As with any investment, one has to be prudent, but I believe more attention should be given to such funds.

Which talent would you most like to have?

The talent of foreseeing the turning points of investment performance cycles. Have this, and you have the Holy Grail of investments.

What was your first-ever job?

While studying, I was employed as a student library assistant.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

As I am a qualified teacher, education is close to me. An improvement in the quality of education would have knock-on effects in areas such as employment, entrepreneurship, poverty and competitiveness.

What’s your favourite song?

I’m a 1980s junkie, so I like anything from that decade. I also enjoy Bollywood music.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

No experimenting with hairstyles — look where it has got me.

What was your last purchase?

Pies for my son — unhealthy, but they do the job.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Getting into the property sector just before the big run. Needless to say, getting out is more difficult.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

It was about R1,000, and I spent it on petrol, food and a date.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

No, not yet. Just waiting for the next crash to get in. I was advised some time back to buy them but by then they had already run a bit.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Taking out a retirement annuity with a life company. The costs were shocking and the returns even worse. It was some time back, but it was firsthand experience of how some clients are not protected from such outcomes.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

Two places for me: Mumbai (personal travel) and New York (work travel). Both are amazing and overwhelming. Reports about the buzz and aura these cities have are definitely not exaggerated.

What is your greatest extravagance?

When I was younger I used to buy Liverpool kits, but when I realised I couldn’t fit into them any more I stopped doing that.

On what occasion do you lie?

I don’t have fibre just yet and sharing slow Wi-Fi with my son has led to me telling a few occasionally, when he is playing online with his friends and I am working on the laptop. I eventually come clean, though.