ANALYSE THIS: PSG’s Lyle Sankar

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

My outlook on the SA economy is quite positive. At this stage in the local growth cycle, I think there’s a lot of value in quality SA companies. At current price levels, FirstRand looks to be an attractive buy — it’s a quality franchise led by a quality management team.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would like to have the footballing prowess of Thierry Henry in his Arsenal prime — flair, creativity, magic.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Grassroots education is the area on which I would focus — it’s the start to addressing inequality in SA.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Sneakers — but only on sale. I’m quite miserly, to be honest — ask those who know me. We are expecting our first child soon, so I fear my greatest extravagance is on her way. I may not be able to help myself.

On what occasion do you lie?

I’m pretty straightforward and honest, so I have no need to lie. I keep my poker face for an actual game of poker.

What’s your favourite song?

I don’t have a favourite song — it’s always changing. At the moment, Drake is at the top of my Apple Music most-played list.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I’d start surfing way earlier in life, play more soccer, watch less TV and read a lot more. Luckily, you can do all of these until a good age, so I have time to catch up.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

I must see the Northern Lights at some point.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

My first personal trade was in Grand Parade Investments on a recommendation from a friend. To date, I have lost roughly 80% in value. Luckily, in absolute terms, this has amounted to small school fees to pay. I’m sure I will make many mistakes along the way, but I have learnt the lesson to do my own homework — there’s really no substitute.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

My first real pay cheque was for work as an articled clerk (what pay cheque?). A few of us agreed that we should celebrate on the last day of the month before the next payday by spending all of it. It was a great idea, but bad execution on my part — bank charges and early debits cut my night short.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

Not a chance. I’m happy to learn about the potential benefits of the technology, but no more. What is it worth?

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

I always used Samsung/Android but changed to an iPhone two years ago for a different user experience, and I’m happy so far. I’m not embedded in either ecosystem, so let’s see when it’s time to renew.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype.

Nusa Lembongan — a little island off the coast of Bali with about 5,000 people living there. It was the perfect vacation, with a mix of adventure, nightlife, cultural experiences and relaxation. I’m very sure we will visit again soon.