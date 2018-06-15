ANALYSE THIS: Mergence Investment Managers’ Chito Siame

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Alphabet.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Clairvoyance.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

It’s not one thing that needs fixing. The best collective term for the many things that need fixing is probably "equality of opportunity".

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Investing in my education. The returns are more than just financial.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I can’t lend a family member money because they never give it back.

What’s your favourite song?

"Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)", not so much a favourite but I’m fond of it because, to my recollection, it’s the first song my mother and I ever danced to.

What was your last purchase?

I got a five-for-R20 special on chicken strips at Woolies.

What is your most treasured possession?

Probably Michael Jackson’s 1987 Bad studio album on vinyl, bought for me about the same time.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

I don’t like to talk about painful experiences.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

I can’t remember the exact amount but it wasn’t enough for me to move out of my parents’ house, so I got them a conciliatory gift.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, and why?

I’ve contemplated it, but then I’d also have to purchase a crystal ball.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

A 4x4 drive from Cape Town to Casablanca.

What was your first job?

Does babysitting younger siblings count? It really shouldn’t, it pays exactly nothing.