ANALYSE THIS: Ashburton’s Isabella Mnisi

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I would invest it in Shoprite and hope that over time the board progresses to better reflect the demographics of our country.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Being able to read people’s minds. I’m sure it would be both fascinating and daunting to know people’s thoughts.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

The quality of education. The ripple effects of a well-educated population will be far reaching and positive for this country and continent for centuries to come.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

I had Lasik eye surgery. I did it more than 10 years ago and my eyes are still as good as new.

On what occasion do you lie?

When my son asks me questions that I have no answers for and he is not willing to accept "I don’t know" as an acceptable response.

What’s your favourite song?

"A Luta Continua" by Miriam Makeba. Until Black Coffee remixes it, it’s not a party song. My party song is "Sister Bettina".

What was your last purchase?

Rat poison because we are being terrorised by a small rat in our house.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

Investing in a friend’s beauty business.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype?

New York City.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies and why?

No, I don’t own any cryptocurrencies. I do not understand what drives the value and their volatility is extraordinary in my view.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Apple. I was first introduced to Apple Mac in 1998 and I haven’t looked back.

What was your first job?

I was a vacation student at Iscor in Pretoria West and it was a forgettable experience.