ANALYSE THIS: Balondolozi’s Yolande Mokhantso

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Bidvest. It provides a good opportunity for diversification.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Multitasking — having to juggle between mom, wife, work and 100 other roles can be daunting when all of them require your attention at the same time.

What was your first job?

I worked as an administrator at Progetto Sviluppo CGIL, a funder in the mid-1990s to Cosatu’s information technology unit.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Purchasing our first property, which is home to my family.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

What are the chances? If that happened, I would invest half of it in different investment vehicles to guarantee a comfortable lifestyle for my family. It goes without saying that I would donate a sizeable amount to the education of orphans and outreach programmes that I am associated with. Of course, travelling would be high up on the list too.

What was your last purchase?

Naspers, after the recent pull-back.

What’s your favourite song?

I have so many favourites; it’s hard to pick out just one. It’s safe to say all of Bob Marley’s songs strike a special chord in me, especially "Natural Mystic".

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

The Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos for their rugged landscapes and beautiful beaches.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

Investing in a timeshare scheme for holiday purposes.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

R4,600 net, I gave all of it to my parents. I’m sure a lot of black folk can relate.

On what occasion do you lie?

Having to remember lies is way too stressful for me. At my age, I would rather deal with the consequences of the truth.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies and why?

No, I believe in valuating my investments. As bitcoin cannot be reliably valued I would not invest in it.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Perfume.