ANALYSE THIS: Matrix Fund Managers’ Chris-Sandra Klassen

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I would choose Apple. It seems to enjoy popular support, it generates high levels of free cash that could be returned to shareholders, and its valuation is not demanding.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be able to eat all I can and not put on weight.

What was your first job?

During high school, I worked as a cashier at Shoprite on weekends and in school holidays.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Investing in myself through education. This is the only investment in which you are in total control of how well it will perform for you.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

Not tell anyone, see a tax expert and pay off all my debt.

What’s your favourite song?

My favourite song changes from day to day. If I must choose one, it will be Diana Ross’s "It’s My Turn".

On what occasion do you lie?

When it’s about a fantasy, like Santa or the Easter Bunny, when I’m trying to convince a child that something is dangerous or hurtful, or to spare someone else’s feelings.

What is your greatest extravagance?

I don’t have any, unless sleeping late on weekends counts as extravagant.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

Not buying property along the Atlantic seaboard in the 1990s.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

It was not much and I spent it all on clothes.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies and why?

No, I wouldn’t touch cryptocurrencies as they are largely nonproductive assets whose value depends on the willingness of others to pay a higher price for them — the greater fool theory.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Definitely Apple — it is better and original.