ANALYSE THIS: Momentum Consult’s Sonja Steyn

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Instead of a company I would suggest the MSCI world index exchange traded fund, as this allows for diversification worldwide with less concentration risk.

What was your first-ever job?

A psychometrist in a psychology practice.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Investing in private equity.

Do you own bitcoin? And why?

No, unlike other investments, cryptocurrencies are not regulated and involve high risk as prices tend to be volatile. I prefer investments based on sound financial planning and investment principles.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Furniture and décor items for my home.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

It was R2,000 in 1993. A portion went towards my study loan and the rest to living expenses.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

A boat cruise on the Mediterranean later this year.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

I have not made a bad investment, but I do regret not investing in a share portfolio earlier.

What’s your favourite song?

"Summer of 69" by Bryan Adams.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Education. To address the skills shortage, to fill the gaps in the economic sectors that will drive a self-sufficient economy and thus create a better life for all.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would start my own business in coaching and business consulting.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

The Namib desert and Sossusvlei in Namibia.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

I would use and apply it as follows: support and fund community projects, invest a portion for wealth preservation and fulfil my bucket list and dreams.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Samsung.

What is your most treasured possession?

An antique cupboard that has been in my family for generations.