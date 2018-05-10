ANALYSE THIS: Old Mutual Insure’s Thabile Nyaba

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

It would be in an SMME that is in the innovation space, working particularly on challenges such as SA’s water crisis. SMMEs are important contributors to the economy and great absorbers of the unemployed.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Financially, it was the purchase of our first property. Nonfinancially, it’s been investing in myself, understanding my purpose in life and executing it, and investing in my family, especially being a present and devoted mother and wife.

What’s your favourite song?

I have so many favourite songs for different occasions. However, the most sentimental one is from our wedding, 20 years ago: "My Love is Your Love" by Whitney Houston.

Do you own bitcoin? And why?

Yes, we bought it for our son after he passed matric, which was his request and our agreement.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

I bought a stand in a "developing suburb" that has not developed.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

I can’t remember how much it was, but I gave it all to my parents as a token of appreciation for them being the world’s greatest parents.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I convince myself I have to buy that bag or pair of shoes because I need it, when I actually don’t.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

I’d try find the rightful owner, as it wouldn’t be mine — I don’t play the lottery. I would also ask to chat to the rightful owner, because there would be a reason for the occurrence of this scenario, as everything happens for a reason.

What was your first job?

I worked as an audit trainee in the office of the auditor-general.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

Las Vegas. The vibe, hype, ambiance and the glitz and glam are breathtaking. I agree with the quote: "Vegas looks the way you’d imagine heaven must look at night."

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

It would definitely be unemployment, because that has a number of negative socioeconomic ramifications. Statistics show that a very high percentage of our youth is unemployed. This is starting to be considered chronic, and it threatens the future of our country. I believe we all need to pull together on this.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Family holidays — because I have adventurous teenagers.