ANALYSE THIS: Sanlam’s Renier de Bruyn

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Bidcorp. I’m not a fan of single-stock tips, but if forced to pick just one share, it needs to be one that provides both safety and growth potential. Bidcorp is a highly entrepreneurial business, operates in the structural-growth food-service market, is geographically diversified and has low gearing.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To immediately be able to tell whether someone is lying.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

My best financial returns came from the first two properties I bought. On the stock market, I have learnt that what turned out to be my best investments were the emotionally difficult ones to make, because they were contrary to market sentiment.

Do you own bitcoin? And why?

I bought a tiny amount to learn how it works, but wouldn’t put serious money behind something that I can’t value. I do see a future for a cryptocurrency. It would first need to prove itself as a store of value, which is the primary requirement of a currency. At this stage, cryptocurrencies have become a source of raw speculation. This prevents them from being able to fulfil this function. They need to mature — but the road won’t be smooth.

What is your greatest extravagance?

I think I have bought too many Lego parts for my children. But then again, it is arguably the best toy in the world – it has a long lifespan and the combinations of things you can build are endless.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

I think it was about R5,000. The tax deduction was fortunately low and I was living with my parents, which meant all of it was disposable income. I opened a stockbroking account and invested in a few shares.

What was your most recent purchase?

PSG Group shares, after their recent pull-back.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

I’m content with my lifestyle and the occasional grinding is necessary to develop character — I wouldn’t like the quick fix of money to spoil this. I would therefore donate most of it to worthwhile causes. I would, however, take my family on an adventure holiday to create some memories.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

I sold my Capitec shares too soon.

What’s your favourite song?

At the moment it’s "Castle on the Hill" by Ed Sheeran.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would repair SA’s family structures. I’ve read somewhere that 70% of a person’s character is already formed by age seven.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would have asked every girl I had a crush on at school for at least one date. I don’t regret losing out on the crushes, but it would have helped to overcome that silly fear of rejection at a younger age.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

The less commercialised islands of Thailand. They are very scenic and great value for money.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Apple — iOS provides Apple with network barriers to entry, while Samsung will always face stiff competition from other hardware manufacturers.

What is your most treasured possession?

Everything is replaceable, except for my family, my friends and my health. At work, I would hate to have to go without our Bloomberg terminal.