ANALYSE THIS: Momentum Consult’s Sitembele Mandondo

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

This would depend on their reasons for investing. For someone with a lower income and living month-to-month, investing in a company like Berkshire Hathaway would be a good bet. It offers a diversified portfolio and has delivered market-beating returns over a long period. If there was a greater appetite for risk, I would say investing in an innovative company like Grado Zero Espace would be exciting — it is developing smart fibres to create technologically advanced garments. The applications are limitless.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’d love to be able to do magic tricks — my children would think I was so cool.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Paying for my wife’s lobola. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was actually investing in my future.

What’s your favourite song?

Doesn’t everyone have several? Right now I’m in a house phase — loving The Layabouts.

Do you own bitcoin? And why?

No, the price movements suggest that the value is not driven purely by fundamentals. I can’t get my head around what is driving it.

What was your first job?

Coaching the u/11D rugby team at Rondebosch Boys when I was 20. It was so much fun and the children took it so seriously, we even went unbeaten for the last six games of that season.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

Rondebosch paid me about R600 and I bought clothes from Vertigo.

On what occasion do you lie?

When my child asks me where babies come from. But other than that, lying tends to complicate things — so rather not.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Nikon D5300 camera. Photography is a hobby I picked up late in life and I’m loving it.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

It’s more like the worst investment I never made: hindsight is 20-20 and there have been opportunities in the market I wish I could have taken advantage of.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype?

Watching Manchester United play Liverpool at Anfield. I thought it would be cheesy, but it was electric. The tradition and history in places like that is fascinating.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Remind people that the principle of ubuntu isn’t for any one group of people — we all need each other. Finding strength in our diversity is what will make us competi- tive globally.

Your most recent purchase?

Shoes that were actually not for work. We spend so much time working, it’s a treat to buy something that you know is strictly for leisure.