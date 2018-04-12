Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Nadim Mohamed

We analyse investment analyst and partner at First Avenue Investment Management Nadim Mohamed

12 April 2018 - 14:39
Nadim Mohamed. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nadim Mohamed. Picture: SUPPLIED

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Microsoft. CEO Satya Nadella has done extremely well to reposition the business to become a leader in the cloud services market.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Speed reading. There never seems to be enough time to get through the mountain of books I’d like to read.

What was your first job?

I was an engineer in training in Siemens’s telecommunications division. At the time, I had no idea I’d later change to investment management as a career.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would like to have travelled more, as I believe it is the best way to expand one’s horizons and understanding of the world. Perhaps I would also have bought Naspers shares when the company’s stock price fell below R15 during the dot-com bubble.

What’s the best investment you’ve made?

Investing in Phuthuma Nathi shares in 2006. The value of these shares has gone up nine-fold in just 12 years. Their dividend is now R19.26/share, which is almost double the subscription price of R10. This shows the power of compounding if you hold an investment for a long duration.

If you could fix only one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would implement the conditions to enable small and medium-sized enterprises to thrive in the economy. These enterprises are the most effective way to address job creation and poverty alleviation in our country.

What’s your favourite song?

Bob Marley’s "No Woman, No Cry".

What is your most treasured possession?

A Berkshire Hathaway branded watch. This is a reminder of the company’s 50th anniversary shareholder meeting, which I was extremely fortunate to have attended.

On what occasion do you lie?

When my wife asks me: "Who ate all the dark chocolate from the snack cupboard?"

What is your greatest extravagance?

I enjoy technology and, as a result, tend to over-spec my laptop and other devices.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

I once made an investment in a racy stock called Profurn, which lost more than 90% of its value in 2001. Interestingly, many of its assets are now part of the Steinhoff group, which has suffered a similar fall from grace more than a decade later.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

It was R7,900. I used some of the money to upgrade my cellphone and invested the remainder in a stock portfolio.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

No. The swift rise of bitcoin’s exchange rate bears many of the characteristics of a bubble. However, I believe this is not reflective of bitcoin’s true utility as a mechanism for payments and transfers. Limitations in scaling up its blockchain network severely restrict its potential to gain acceptance as a global currency.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

A quaint, historic city in Tuscany called Siena. Its rich history, architecture and culture make for a unique experience. Walking through its intriguing back streets was like being transported back to the 17th century.

ANALYSE THIS: Denker Capital’s Douw Steenekamp

We analyse Douw Steenekamp, global equity portfolio manager at Denker Capital
Money & Investing
20 days ago

ANALYSE THIS: Samki Koti — petrol attendant to Consilium CEO

We analyse Samki Koti, CEO of Consilium Securities
Money & Investing
27 days ago

ANALYSE THIS: The Robert Group’s Devin Shutte

We analyse Devin Shutte, head of investments at The Robert Group
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Is Trustco just too good to be true?
Money & Investing
2.
Sagarmatha’s castles in the air
Money & Investing
3.
Naspers suddenly in the spotlight in China
Money & Investing
4.
A new kind of BEE investment
Money & Investing

Related Articles

ANALYSE THIS: Economist Carmen Nel
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Ashburton’s Rahima N Cassim
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: FNB’s Bheki Mkhize
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Denker Capital’s Barry de Kock
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Matrix Fund Managers’ Ndumiso Ndebele
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Ashburton ’s Nkareng Mpobane
Money & Investing / Analyse This

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.