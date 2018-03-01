Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Denker Capital’s Barry de Kock

01 March 2018 - 15:05
Barry de Kock. Picture: SUPPLIED
Barry de Kock. Picture: SUPPLIED

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

RenaissanceRe.

Which talent would you most like to have?

A superhuman memory. I think it would be extremely powerful to be able to recall quickly everything you have ever read, experienced or otherwise learnt.

What was your first job?

As a teenager I worked as a waiter during the school holidays. It was a tip-only job, so I was quick to learn the origin of the expression "the customer is always right".

What was your best investment?

Moving money offshore a number of years ago was one of the better decisions I have made in my personal capacity. Investing in my education has also been hugely beneficial.

What’s your favourite song?

This changes frequently. At the moment it’s "Lazy Bones" by Desmond and the Tutus.

On which occasions do you lie?

Whenever I fail at something it’s easy to fall into the trap of lying to myself about the reasons for failure. Being blatantly honest with oneself and aware of one’s biases is difficult at times but always leads to better outcomes.

Do you own bitcoin? And why?

No. Investing in stocks is enough of a challenge.

How much was your first pay cheque, and what did you do with it?

While I was at varsity I worked for a promotions company with some friends. They gave us the job of dressing up as "airport angels" (wings and all), tasked to show travellers around the newly renovated airport in Cape Town in the weeks leading up to the 2010 soccer World Cup. I got paid around R8,000 for the job. I invested some of it and used some to travel to Mozambique and to buy tickets to the soccer matches.

What was your most recent purchase?

A tent, from Cash Converters. A few days later I saw an identical tent at a different store, selling at a substantial premium to what I paid, so it was a good purchase!

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Buying Brait at R80 in my personal capacity because I was drawn in by the valuation.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

Yosemite National Park in California. It is one of the most scenic, beautiful places I have ever been to and totally worth the drive from San Francisco.

What is your greatest extravagance?

To play an album or the guitar loudly when I get home from work on a Friday. The latter is a great indulgence, despite my very average musical talents.

MORE ANALYSE THIS

ANALYSE THIS: The Robert Group’s Devin Shutte

We analyse Devin Shutte, head of investments at The Robert Group
Money & Investing
6 days ago

ANALYSE THIS: Matrix Fund Managers’ Ndumiso Ndebele

We analyse Ndumiso Ndebele, equity investment analyst at Matrix Fund Managers
Money & Investing
13 days ago

ANALYSE THIS: Ashburton ’s Nkareng Mpobane

We analyse Nkareng Mpobane, deputy CIO at Ashburton Investments
Money & Investing
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Shoprite: results good, but be careful
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: Hotelier Sol Kerzner
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
Nepi Rockcastle: recovery from a rocky road
Money & Investing
4.
ANALYSE THIS: Denker Capital’s Barry de Kock
Money & Investing / Analyse This

Related Articles

ANALYSE THIS: PSG Asset Management’s Mikhail Motala
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Investec Equities’ David Smith
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: GraySwan’s Duncan Theron
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Electus’s Damon Buss
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Sasfin Asset Managers’ Errol Shear
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Lentus’s Nic Norman-Smith
Money & Investing / Analyse This

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.