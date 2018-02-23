Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: The Robert Group’s Devin Shutte

23 February 2018 - 08:21

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Discovery. This is an SA company that is successfully expanding globally by licensing its unique Vitality model, which is its core customer engagement framework. On top of this, it offers its established suite of services, coupled with an imminent foray into banking, which should provide significant long-term tailwinds for the company. That said, the current valuation is looking stretched and I would wait for better value before buying.

Which talent would you most like to have?

A photographic memory. From learning new languages to preventing past mistakes, it would be an incredible attribute to possess.

If you found a lottery ticket that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

Settle the debt on my properties, travel the world for a year and start a nonprofit foundation with the rest.

What is your most treasured possession?

My wedding ring. It is a continual reminder of my greatest decision.

What’s your favourite song?

"I’m Still Standing", by Elton John.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

Not buying Old Mutual when it was less than R8 in 2009, even though my research suggested a buy.

On what occasion do you lie?

When telling the truth will unnecessarily hurt someone’s feelings.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

It was R5,000. I was living in the student town of Stellenbosch, so I did nothing mature with it, I can assure you.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

The New York City Marathon.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Single malt whisky. I am fascinated at the skill and patience it takes to handcraft these spirits.

Do you own bitcoin?

Yes. I find cryptocurrencies an uncomfortable asset class, but I wanted to own some to be able to speak from experience.

What was your first job?

I was a waiter on a wine farm in Stellenbosch during my student years. But my first formal job was an investment administrator for WWF SA.

ANALYSE THIS: Matrix Fund Managers’ Ndumiso Ndebele

We analyse Ndumiso Ndebele, equity investment analyst at Matrix Fund Managers
Money & Investing
6 days ago

ANALYSE THIS: Investec Equities’ David Smith

We analyse David Smith, senior analyst at Investec Equities
Money & Investing
29 days ago

ANALYSE THIS: PSG Asset Management’s Mikhail Motala

We analyse Mikhail Motala, equity analyst at PSG Asset Management
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The SA-focused stocks offering the best recovery ...
Money & Investing
2.
Steinhoff curse haunts Star
Money & Investing
3.
Truworths falling short of the mark?
Money & Investing
4.
Miners’ mixed blessing
Money & Investing

Related Articles

ANALYSE THIS: Luke McMahon
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Ashburton ’s Nkareng Mpobane
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: GraySwan’s Duncan Theron
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: BDO’s Celerity Investments’ Andries Kotzee
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Stanlib’s Keillen Ndlovu
Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Lentus’s Nic Norman-Smith
Money & Investing / Analyse This

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.