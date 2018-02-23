ANALYSE THIS: The Robert Group’s Devin Shutte

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Discovery. This is an SA company that is successfully expanding globally by licensing its unique Vitality model, which is its core customer engagement framework. On top of this, it offers its established suite of services, coupled with an imminent foray into banking, which should provide significant long-term tailwinds for the company. That said, the current valuation is looking stretched and I would wait for better value before buying.

Which talent would you most like to have?

A photographic memory. From learning new languages to preventing past mistakes, it would be an incredible attribute to possess.

If you found a lottery ticket that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

Settle the debt on my properties, travel the world for a year and start a nonprofit foundation with the rest.

What is your most treasured possession?

My wedding ring. It is a continual reminder of my greatest decision.

What’s your favourite song?

"I’m Still Standing", by Elton John.

What’s the worst investment you’ve made?

Not buying Old Mutual when it was less than R8 in 2009, even though my research suggested a buy.

On what occasion do you lie?

When telling the truth will unnecessarily hurt someone’s feelings.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

It was R5,000. I was living in the student town of Stellenbosch, so I did nothing mature with it, I can assure you.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

The New York City Marathon.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Single malt whisky. I am fascinated at the skill and patience it takes to handcraft these spirits.

Do you own bitcoin?

Yes. I find cryptocurrencies an uncomfortable asset class, but I wanted to own some to be able to speak from experience.

What was your first job?

I was a waiter on a wine farm in Stellenbosch during my student years. But my first formal job was an investment administrator for WWF SA.